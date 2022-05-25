Sew Confident stitches up new studio in Glasgow

Tuition expansion

Sew Confident, the UK’s only sewing tuition franchise, is expanding into a new studio and retail space four times the size of its previous site.

The 360 sq ft unit on Great Western Road, Glasgow, will double the amount of classes on offer at the franchise headquarters, now with locations in Dundee and Chorley in Lancashire.

It is creating several new jobs including a shop manager as a retail offering is introduced.

Franchisor, Jenny Drew, founded Sew Confident 10 years ago with the Dundee Franchise opening in 2018 and Chorley in 2019, running classes for all age groups and skill levels, so far teaching over 10,000 people to knit, sew, crochet, embroider and quilt.

Ms Drew said: “Previously located in the Hidden Lane, off Argyll Street, this is not a big move geographically speaking. However, what it means for the business is huge. We are now able to offer more classes, employ more people, stock more fabric, and bring the joy of sewing to even more people.

“The new store is much more visible and we hope will become a hub where sewers of all abilities are inspired to pick up some fabric and enjoy making some time for themselves.”

Ms Drew spent two years taking sewing machines to venues all over Glasgow before setting up as limited company in 2014 and moving into Sew Confident’s first premises with just one staff member.

Today the business has 11 freelance tutors and five staff members, a number expected to rise in the coming months.

As part of the expansion, Sew Confident will be stocking several luxury fabric brands including Liberty of London. The official Liberty Fabric Trade Account means customers will be able to use and purchase the iconic Liberty print.