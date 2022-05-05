Scottish IT firm Capito acquired by reseller XMA

Exclusive: solutions deal

Capito marked its 30th anniversary last year

Scottish IT workplace and security solutions provider Capito is understood to have been acquired by XMA, one of the largest resellers in the UK.

Livingston-based Capito was backed by Murray Capital, which invested in the business in 2006 at the time of a management buy-out.

No figures have been released in relation to the latest transaction and none of the parties involved offered comment. But a source said XMA has taken a majority stake and that it is “business as usual” at Capito which remains a stand-alone entity with a Scottish HQ and the current management team.

Capito was established in 1990 as Computer Rentals Scotland and adopted its current name in 2000. It serves a wide public and private sector customer base.

XMA is a £400 million turnover business based in St Albans with five offices across the UK, including Glasgow, and a workforce of more than 500. The firm helps clients improve efficiency, ROI and cost reduction through technology.