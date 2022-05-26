Scotsman owner National World seeks acquisitions

Robust trading

Print revenues have fallen but digital sales are up

Newspaper publisher National World, owner of The Scotsman, Falkirk Herald and Yorkshire Post, said it is pursuing acquisition opportunities after making a ‘robust’ start to the year.

Ahead of today’s AGM, chairman David Montgomery said: “Despite a more uncertain trading environment, we are accelerating our transformation into a premium content and sales business across all platforms.

“We continue to launch new products, invest in organic growth, enhance heritage assets and streamline our infrastructure to create further efficiencies.

“Management is pursuing acquisition opportunities to build scale and enhance shareholder value.”

In a trading update for the 21 weeks to 28 May, the company said revenue for the period is expected to grow by 4% year on year with 5% growth in the first quarter and growth of 1% in April and May.

Digital revenue is expected to grow by 38% year on year for the period, with continuing strong growth of 28% in April and May.

Whilst the war in Ukraine has created volatility in audience numbers during the period, the revenue impact has been mitigated by stronger yields and increased video advertising, (the latter almost doubling year-on-year).

Print revenue is expected to decline by 2% in the period with advertising revenue increasing by 3% and circulation revenue falling by 7%. A marginal decline in print revenue in the first quarter has been offset by a decline of 4% in April and May driven by stronger comparatives last year.

The national site, nationalworld.com, continues to deliver strong growth with monthly page views increasing to 20 million in April, one year after its launch.

As well as establishing this UK wide footprint from a limited regional presence, National World has launched seven Metro World brands into all major centres, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. This online-only portfolio is being further extended by three cities.