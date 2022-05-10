Scotland’s cryptocurrency heads for trading debut

Public listing

Temple Melville: ‘exciting financial development’

Scotcoin – Scotland’s only cryptocurrency – will be made available to buy and sell on the open market following a partnership with the ProBit Global exchange to publicly list later this year.

ProBit Global, with more than two million users, will hold exclusive rights to trade the currency in more than 200 countries.

A presence on the platform will allow holders of Scotcoin to exchange existing tokens, while new users will be able to buy Scotcoin in traditional currency, such as pounds, dollars or euros, or other types of cryptocurrencies. The Scotcoin team is also in the process of selecting a liquidity provider ahead of the listing.

Temple Melville, chief executive of The Scotcoin Project Community Interest Company, has been working on the project for five years. He said: “This is a huge moment for Scotcoin and for everyone who has been a part of the journey so far.

“Listing the cryptocurrency on a global exchange will be one of the most exciting financial developments we have seen in Scotland for some time.”