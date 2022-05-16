Scotland ‘only fifth’ for inward investment – CEBR

Levelling Up questioned

Life sciences have invested heavily into Scotland

New data has challenged Scotland’s claim to be the most popular destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) outside London.

A report produced by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) indicates that in 2020/21 Scotland secured 92 projects, behind London with 492, the south east (163), the West Midlands (145) and North West England (139).

Scotland also suffered the second biggest percentage fall (24%) on the previous year, only marginally better than Northern Ireland (28%).

Law firm Irwin Mitchell’s UK Powerhouse report, which comes just a week after the World Forum for FDI was held in Edinburgh, also reveals that eight of the top 10 fastest growing city economies by the end of next year will be in the South or East of England.

It states that the Government’s levelling up agenda will fail to take off unless more is done to help local economies outside of the South East attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and diversify towards faster growing sectors.

The report says that out of the 50 locations included in the study, over half of the slowest growing economies are expected to be in the North of England. Warrington is expected to be the fastest growing city in the North by the end of next year, but it only comes in 20th place.

The study highlights Milton Keynes’ advantageous location within the Oxford-Cambridge Arc – a region identified as being of global importance for innovation and business activity. It adds that the city’s growth is boosted by its high productivity levels and prevalence of business start-ups.

Future investment in the region will not only boost Milton Keynes – the report predicts Cambridge and Oxford’s 2.5% year-on-year growth in employment by the end of 2023 will be the fastest in the UK.

It adds that Milton Keynes as well as Oxford, Peterborough, Reading, Brighton and Inner London are home to a cluster of tech businesses, a sector that has been a key driver of the UK’s growth in recent years.