Scotland hosts world forum for inward investment

FDI gathering

Ivan McKee: FDI is a key driver (pic: Terry Murden)

An international event showcasing Scotland as a world-leading destination for investment and business location begins in Edinburgh today.

Site-selectors, industry leaders and policy makers will spend three days addressing the latest demands from corporates and investors at the 2022 World Forum for FDI at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Scottish Development International (SDI) worked closely with event organisers to bring the event to Edinburgh, providing an opportunity to showcase Scotland as it continues to be the most attractive location in the UK outside of London for Foreign Direct Investment.

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “We are thrilled to welcome so many delegates from across the world to Edinburgh for the World Forum for FDI, the first time this event has been hosted in Scotland.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to promote Scotland and for our international audience to see and hear at first-hand what we offer as a leading investment destination. We will generate valuable global connections over the next few days and further increase Scotland’s stature as a location for inward investment.

“The combination of our world-class workforce, leading universities, supportive business environment, amazing natural resources and the unparalleled quality of life on offer here makes Scotland an incredible proposition to global companies.

“We cannot wait to share that story, and our commitment to a values-driven approach to attract investment, to all of those attending the 2022 World Forum for FDI.”

The Forum, organised in partnership with US firm Conway Data, will feature panel discussions on sectors critical to Scotland’s economy, such as a Just Transition, Health Tech and Software/ Digital Industries, alongside conversations about global issues, such as COVID-19 and international talent attraction, and their impact on investment levels.