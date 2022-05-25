Sanollo opens doors for medical device firms

Distribution

Finsen Tech specialises in life-saving UVC disinfection products

Market opportunity specialist Sanollo has once again demonstrated the efficacy of its pioneering business model with a tie-up with global company Finsen Tech, which specialises in life-saving UVC disinfection products.

Acting on behalf of the US and UK based designer and manufacturer, Edinburgh-based Sanollo has created an entirely new portfolio of agreed distributor networks in South Africa, Norway, Switzerland, Croatia and Spain.

In choosing to partner with Sanollo, Finsen effectively outsourced its international sales and market development capability. For less than the cost of a single in-house sales asset, Sanollo delivered 10 market entry reports, five signed distributors who purchased capital equipment, and 3x sales to investment revenue – all within the first year.

Also, as Sanollo is a UK based consultant, Finsen was able to claw back part of its investment in Sanollo through the DIT Internationalisation Fund which is designed to help eligible English small to medium sized companies expand their international market presence by providing matched funding of 40% to 50% of projects up to £9,000.

The engagement, said Sanollo director James Hardie, demonstrated that the return on investment provided by the Sanollo model of expert guidance and advocacy significantly outpaced the cost to clients of employing their own in-house international business development specialists.

He said: “The return on investment (RoI) on using the experience, knowledge and business analysis processes of Sanollo is in the region of 300%, as opposed to salary and other hiring costs of more than three times as much to achieve the same sales results.

“By engaging with Sanollo on this project Finsen gained a team of three experienced medical sales specialists.Finsen was able to scale business development quickly and efficiently by leveraging Sanollo’s resources.

“Through understanding the market, the product and Finsen’s growth goals, Sanollo was able to work with Finsen to create the ideal distributor profile, directly engage with the target partners and motivate them to proactively deliver sales.

“Our mission has always been to help the best medical technology enter new markets and our insight reports, market strategy, trials and distributor management allow any company to build their international business.”

Finsen Tech was founded seven years ago to offer UVC disinfection solutions. UVC light is a known disinfectant for surface, objects and air, and interest in Finsen Tech products has peaked in line with the heightened awareness of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs), whose UVC technology has been shown to destroy.

Bill Passmore, CEO of Finsen Tech Group, said: “Finsen Technologies has a suite of exciting products and a terrific team and, when we get in front of potential customers, conversion to sales quickly follows.

“Major international trade fairs, however, are crowded and competitive events and the expertise, market knowledge and contacts that Sanollo brought to the table were invaluable in putting us face-to-face with decision-makers and signers.

“Finding new partners and distributors can be time-consuming and costly and outsourcing our international business development to Sanollo considerably eased pressure on staff and brought in the positive results we were looking for.”

Sanollo has built its brand on the knowledge that having to sell a product to a succession of distributors can be time-consuming and susceptible to cultural nuances in diverse international markets.

It has managed distribution partners even in the most challenging environments, such as India, Iraq and Nigeria, and has continued to deliver success across a range of products, from software to consumables