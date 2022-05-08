Sandstone launches residential REIT in Edinburgh

Property investment

Founder: Peter Grant

UK property specialist Sandstone will mark the launch of its new Residential REIT with a special lunchtime event in Edinburgh on Wednesday 18 May.

The event will be held in the Balmoral Hotel’s Holyrood Suite at 12.30pm for an informal lunch and refreshments, with 1pm presentations, which will be available to stream online. The event closes at 2.30pm.

It is the first event hosted by the newly re-branded Sandstone Group (formerly Grant Property) and will provide an opportunity for the investment community, clients and potential clients to discuss the UK residential property market. There will also be presentations from UK REIT expert Phil Nicklin and Dr Nathan Hudson-Peacock.

Mr Nicklin was one of the main architects of the UK REIT regime and has been involved in most of the high-profile transactions involving REITs since the launch of the REIT regime in 2007. He is partner at CMS, head of REITs and structured transaction.

Mr Hudson-Peacock, an expedition medic, NHS A&E doctor and Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, has evacuated climbers from mountains all over the world, faced challenging decisions in the desert, and helped people negotiate the dangers of the jungle. He has an important message to deliver about sustainable travel and how we can make travel a force for positive change.

Founded by Peter Grant some 25 years ago and headquartered in Edinburgh, Sandstone has invested in more than 3,000 ‘traditional’ residential properties in prime university cities and towns across the UK. These investments, on behalf of investors from 40 countries, represent a gross asset value of around £1 billion in property.

The new Sandstone Residential REIT presents both income and long-term capital appreciation to investors looking to diversify their portfolio and will be ‘Carbon Positive’ – possibly a world first, given 52% of carbon emissions come from property.

Sandstone provides dedicated investment and asset management services to fund managers, Family Offices and HNW private clients with a focus on building portfolios of high-performing residential properties.

Those interested in attending should email Sandstone@3×1.com and visit www.sandstoneuk.com/investment for more information.