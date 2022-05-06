Sale of Eurocentral facility underpins industrial market

Property

Pinnacle was formerly occupied by Eddie Stobart

A distribution hub at Eurocentral, recently let to the brewer and pubs chain BrewDog, has been acquired in a £12.3 million deal showing the continued strength of the industrial sector.

The new owner is Fiera Real Estate which purchased the 67,751 st ft unit on behalf of Fiera Real Estate Long Income Fund UK (FRELIF).

Pinnacle at 6 Brittain Way was previously occupied by the haulier Eddie Stobart and has been let to BrewDog on a new 20-year lease at an initial annual rent of £450,000.

BrewDog’s principal distribution centre, the 129,000 sq ft HopHub is immediately opposite the property and the new letting marks a significant expansion to the business’s distribution capability at Eurocentral.

Rupert Sheldon, head of core REIM at Fiera Real Estate, commented: “The acquisition of this property aligns well with the investment parameters of FRELIF. The purchase helps extend FRELIF’s overweight position to the favoured industrial segment of the market and enhances all of the fund’s key metrics of long, strong and progressive income.

“We remain acquisitive across our core mandates, with capital available to deploy into properties that share similar characteristics.”