Rivals weigh up takeover offer for Moulding’s THG

Ecommerce target

THG has seen its shares collapse since the IPO

Shares in ecommerce group THG were expected to surge today after British property tycoon Nick Candy revealed last night that he is considering a takeover offer for the company.

His declared interest after the market closed was immediately followed by a statement from THG that it had rejected a rival £2.12 billion approach from one of its shareholders and board members.

Mr Candy, who had been among those seeking to buy Chelsea FC, said in a statement that his Candy Ventures vehicle was “in the very early stages of considering a possible offer” for the company which operates a number of websites selling beauty, skincare and health-food products direct to consumers.

Just minutes later THG, formerly The Hut Group, said it it had received a proposal of 170p a share from Belerion Capital Group and King Street Capital Management.

Responding to the Belerion offer, THG’s statement said that “its board, together with its financial and legal advisers, concluded that offer significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects and accordingly unanimously rejected the proposal.”

Mr Candy has some experience investing in technology companies. He built up a stake in podcasting platform Audioboom, which has been the subject of takeover speculation, as well as scooping up augmented reality startup Blippar after it went into administration.

Belerion is one of the Manchester-based firm’s early backers and is led by Iain McDonald, who has been a non-executive director of the company since 2010. King Street is an American investment firm with $20 billion of assets under management. Scottish entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter was another early investor in the company.

Its shares have had a volatile few months since the company was floated by its founder, Matthew Moulding, in 2020. They peaked close to 800p but plummeted on the back of concerns about its strategy and governance and suggestions by Mr Moulding that could take the business private.

SoftBank Group, a major investor, has yet to indicate if it will exercise an option to buy a 20% stake in THG’s Ingenuity platform.

The shares closed yesterday 4.9p, or 4% lower at 116.1p, valuing the company at £1.42 billion, but are expected to jump on news of the takeover interest.

Under UK takeover rules, potential bidders have until 16 June to make a firm offer for the business or walk away.