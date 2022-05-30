Reforms usher in tougher regulations on auditors

Tighter rules

Auditors failed to spot problems at Carillion

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng today confirmed it will introduce reforms aimed at preventing more shortcomings in the audit profession which failed to detect problems at big firms such as Carillion and Bhs.

Additionally, the UK Government has announced today that it will review wider reporting burdens on large and small businesses including those from retained EU law.

The Financial Reporting Council will be replaced by the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (ARGA) – with tougher enforcement powers and funded by a levy on industry.

Work on this has already begun, with the Business Secretary today acting to enable the regulator to ban failing auditors from reviewing large companies’ accounts.

No extra regulations will be added to smaller businesses through the reforms: the focus is on the UK’s largest companies because so many jobs, suppliers and pensions depend on them.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Large unlisted private companies will, for the first time, come under the scope of the new regulator and there will also be an update of the definition of micro-enterprises. This aims to ease pressures on Britain’s smallest businesses to spend time and money preparing accounts to a level of detail only needed for larger companies.

Unlisted companies with more than 750 employees and with over £750m annual turnover will come under scope of the regulator, a threshold set following consultation to ensure the reforms are as targeted as possible and minimise unnecessary burdens.

Directors at the biggest companies who breach their legal duties to be open with auditors, or lie about the state of their firm’s finances, will face sanctions such as fines, and the Government will act to address ‘rewards for failure’ – where bosses pocket bonuses despite their company collapsing.

Large businesses will have to be more transparent about their profits and losses – not dishing out dividends while on the brink of collapse – while also providing more information to investors and the public about what they have done to prevent fraud, which company metrics have been independently checked and about the risks their company faces.