Raise rates quickly to curb inflation, says policymaker

Interest rates should be raised more quickly to avoid losing control of inflation, a Bank of England policymaker has said.

Michael Saunders, a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) since 2016, voted for a 0.5 percentage point rise at last week’s meeting which opted for a 0.25 percentage point rise to 1%.

It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase as the bank attempts to bring down inflation which stands at a 30 year high of 7% and is tipped to peak at 10.25% per cent in October.

Mr Saunders told the Resolution Foundation on Monday that inflation is “uncomfortably high” and delaying action will lead to “an even worse outcome for real incomes and living standards”.

Mr Saunders, who is due to step down from the nine-member committee in August, said he had voted for a 0.5 percentage point rise twice since the start of the year.

He says inflation could be higher and more persistent than forecast by the Bank last week.

He warned that that failing to act “adequately” could cause longer-term inflation expectations to become further detached from the 2% inflation target.

Andrew Bailey, the Bank’s governor, told a recent meeting of central bankers meeting in the US that the bank was treading a “tight line” between controlling inflation and tipping the economy into recession.

Andy Haldane, former chief economist at the bank, said high inflation could remain until 2024 and will be a “massive shock to the system” for a generation.