Quarter of new staff face ‘no-jab, no-job’ policy

Recruitment rule

Some employers want staff to be vaccinated (pic: Terry Murden)

More than a quarter of employers say they will implement a “no-jab, no-job” policy for newly-hired staff, according to a study.

While a clear majority have no such plans, research by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) Scotland reveals that 27% will insist that new hires are vaccinated against Covid-19. A fifth (21%) want to impose the same condition on existing staff.

The research was conducted by YouGov between 28 March and 5 April.

There is currently no law in England, Scotland or Wales that says employees must have the vaccine. The government removed the previous requirements for care home, health and social care staff on 15 March.

Ian Proctor assistant director for Acas in Scotland said: “This is a very tricky area of employment law and it’s a good idea for employers in Scotland to get legal advice if they are thinking of bringing in a vaccine policy.

“Acas advice is that it is always best to support staff to get the vaccine rather than insisting that they get it.”

The survey results

Participants were asked which, if any, of the following are you / your organisation planning to implement?

New staff to have been vaccinated against Covid-19 (also known as a ‘no jab no job’ policy) in the year ahead.

27%: Yes, I / we do want to implement

44%: No, I / we do not want to implement

24%: Don’t know / Not sure

5%: Prefer not to say

Existing staff to have been vaccinated against Covid-19 (also known as a ‘no jab no job’ policy) in the year ahead.

21% Yes, I / we do want to implement

51%: No, I / we do not want to implement

22%: Don’t know / Not sure

5%: Prefer not to say

(NB – due to the rounding up of low figures, the total may not add up to 100%)