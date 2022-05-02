Property firm Bowman Rebecchi adds estate agency

New division

Andrew Bowman, Linda Swan, Riccardo Giovanacci, Marco Rebecchi

Property firm Bowman Rebecchi has added an estate agency division and has launched with a contract to oversee the sale of 22 new homes in Gourock.

The new business is led by Linda Swan with an initial focus on residential sales throughout the west coast of Scotland.

With more than 10 years experience in the property sector, Ms Swan joins as sales director from Blair & Bryden where she was senior estate agent, having previously worked at Greenock law firm Patten and Prentice as a conveyancing paralegal.

“Given the strength of the existing businesses, there are significant opportunities within residential sales for the Bowman Rebecchi group,” she said.

Bowman Rebecchi Estate Agents has been appointed to oversee the sales of The McPherson Development in Gourock, which will provide 22 three-bedroom homes in partnership with Globe Homes and City Gate Construction.

Construction will begin in the Autumn with the initial phase of homes due to be ready for occupancy in Spring next year.

Andrew Bowman, director said: “Securing the McPherson Development helps to give the business a strong springboard to launch.