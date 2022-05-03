Pollock steps up as Summers-Inman eyes expansion

Growth plan

Construction and property consultants Summers-Inman has promoted Michael Pollock to Head of Building Surveying (Scotland) as it targets expansion into new sectors.

Based at the firm’s Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Mr Pollock’s promotion to director will see him focus on managing the company’s long-established and successful building surveying team.

Mr Pollock, whose project experience covers all sectors of the construction industry, joined Summers-Inman in 2005 as a building surveyor and has risen through the business from senior surveyor and associate director.

The appointment of Galashiels-born Mr Pollock is part of an ongoing growth plan for Summers-Inman, whose current client base includes The City of Edinburgh Council, East Lothian Council, West Lothian Council, Dunedin Canmore Housing Association, Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association and Cairn Housing Association.

He said: “Having worked at Summers-Inman for 17 years, I have witnessed a lot of change in the business. With the performance and growth of the Edinburgh office over recent years I am very excited to be promoted to a senior management role where I can contribute to the continued growth of the business in Scotland.

“The construction industry is continuing to bounce back following the downturn caused by the pandemic, however there are still challenges as a result of the high prices and availability of materials. We hope to see the industry continuing to recover in 2022 with output returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“We have a great team in Edinburgh that continues to provide a high level of service to all existing clients, and I look forward to bringing in new business from different sectors. The management team have a vision for the path of the business over the next few years, and my role is to play an integral part in realising that vision.”

Regional managing director, Aynsley Cheatley, said: “Mike is an extremely well-respected member of our team in Edinburgh and across the wider business and has been instrumental in securing repeat business from our established client base. His appointment will further enhance our ability to deliver professional construction and property consultancy services.

“This is the second senior appointment in the last six months following the promotion of Angus Macdonald to Director at the end of last year. We now have experienced directors in charge of our two main consultancy service offerings of quantity surveying and building surveying which provides an excellent structure, allowing me to focus on overseeing the delivery of our strategic business plan and growth in Scotland.”

In addition to its Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Summers-Inman also has offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Teesside, Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham and London, specialising in quantity surveying, project & programme management, building surveying, health & safety management and environmental advisory services.