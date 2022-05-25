PM to face angry MPs as Gray report published

Parties inquiry

ITV revealed a photo of Boris Johnson at a party in November 2020

Boris Johnson is expected to offer further apologies today as angry MPs respond to more revelations of chaotic partying in Downing Street at the height of lockdown.

Three Downing Street “insiders” told a Panorama documentary of packed rooms in which people drank heavily and engaged in close contact long into the night.

Staff felt the Prime Minister condoned the parties by attending himself and one expressed disbelief when he denied in the Commons that they took place.

One told the programme: “He may have just been popping through on the way to his flat because that’s what would happen. You know, he wasn’t there saying: ‘This shouldn’t be happening.’ He wasn’t saying: ‘Can everyone break up and go home? Can everyone socially distance? Can everyone put masks on?’ No, he wasn’t telling anybody that. He was grabbing a glass for himself.”

Mr Johnson received one fine from the Metropolitan Police after it investigated 12 events in Downing Street and Whitehall. ITV News this week revealed a photo of the Prime Minster attending an event – during a strict lockdown on 13 November 2020 – for which the he was not fined.

One person present at the event – a leaving party for Lee Cain, the director of communications – told the documentary: “There were about 30 people, if not more, in a room. Everyone was stood shoulder to shoulder, some people on others’ laps . . . one or two people.”

A party on 16 April last year, the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, was said by one witness to be a “lively event . . . a general party with people dancing around”. A source said the event was so loud that security guards told those present to leave the building and go outside.