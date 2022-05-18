Plans submitted for Merchant City apartments

Mixed use scheme

Carbon-friendly apartments in Glasgow

Artisan Real Estate has lodged a planning application with Glasgow City Council for a mixed-use development in the Merchant City.

Situated at 65-97 Ingram Street, currently a car park, the proposed development will feature four distinct buildings, varying in hight from four to six storeys, accommodating 109 sustainable apartments and ground floor commercial space.

Central to the development design is the incorporation of communal landscaped roof gardens and terraces, and a publicly accessed landscaped garden courtyard that will enhance the local biodiversity.

The courtyard will feature raised planting beds comprising native pollinating species trees, lawns, plots to grow vegetables, bird boxes and bee keeping.

Specialist landscaped designers are creating plans for a rich, natural experience for both residents and visitors with natural pathways, specialist lighting and seating areas. The design will also include public artwork sympathetic to the site’s historic setting and conservation trail, as well as aligning with the existing Merchant City Art Trail.

The planning application follows an extensive public consultation programme over the last three months during which more than 1,200 people have engaged.

Eighty per cent of those who provided feedback during the initial round of consultation have endorsed the use of the site for low carbon homes. The second round of engagement saw further support for various aspects of the proposals.

A spokesperson for Artisan Real Estate said, “We are really pleased with the public response to our plans. Incorporating the garden terraces and courtyard was something we were really keen to introduce to the city to showcase what can be achieved in a strong urban setting and offer potential residents something truly unique.

Bird’s eye view of Ingram Street plan

“Glasgow, and many UK cities are actively encouraging people to embrace city centre living and we need to create inspirational spaces for that to be successful.”

Designed by architects AMA studio, the properties will include a range of one, two and three bedroom options which will benefit from the communal landscaped roof gardens and terraces. The homes will feature the very latest green credentials and all energy will be renewable alongside clean heat pump technology.

Supporting the city’s net zero ambitions, no car parking spaces are proposed. However, residents will be provided with secure bicycle spaces and access to the city car club.

The ground floor commercial space will accommodate up to four separate units ranging in size from 1,750 sq ft to 2,750 sq ft and will be suitable for a range of work, retail or café uses.