Only 6% of firms demand full-time return to office

Work patterns

Offices have taken on a new look during the pandemic (pic: Terry Murden)

A significant majority of businesses (68%) expect workers to go back to the office by the middle of this year, though only 6% are demanding employees work in the office on a full-time basis.

New research by real estate firm CBRE reveals that 70% of employers are permitting either a voluntary return, or part-time working.

The data shows a clear majority (72%) of companies say that they are moving towards a hybrid workplace model in which employees have a measure of choice within the framework of company guidance.

Not only is this appreciably higher than last year (55%), but most say that there is strong endorsement by senior management of this position and nearly two-thirds (65%) say that sentiment has actually strengthened in this direction during the pandemic.

The research shows some notable sector differences, with nearly 80% of financial companies aiming for a more regular return by mid-year.

By contrast, over a third of technology companies are allowing the process to take its own course without specifying a timeframe.

Angela Lowe, senior director in CBRE’s Edinburgh office, said: “Companies must now decide how much personal autonomy to allow as well as the balance between office and home.

“Over half of companies aspire to an equal mix of office and remote-based work, up from 29% last year, while 38% think their workers will be at the office for three or more days per week. It is encouraging that we are already seeing car parks filling up and amenities being utilised in locations like Edinburgh Park as people return to the office.”