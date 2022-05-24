Now RMT workers plan to halt rail services

Vote for strike

Transpennine Express services could be among those hit

Further disruption is likely on the railway network after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union voted overwhelmingly to strike.

Of those who took part in the vote, 89% supported a walk-out which looks certain to affect the network in the coming weeks unless an agreement on pay is reached with Network Rail and 13 train operating companies.

Dates for strike action will be determined by the union’s leaders who described the vote as the biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.

“Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT.”

The train companies affected are Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Trains.

Aslef and ScotRail today held a preliminary meeting ahead of formal talks on Thursday in an attempt to resolve a dispute with train drivers that has caused the cancellation of a third of services across Scotland.