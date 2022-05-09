New energy role for McAllister at Davidson Chalmers Stewart

Law

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has promoted specialist Steven McAllister to the role of partner and head of its renewable energy team.

Mr McAllister (pictured), who joined the firm in 2019, gained experience with commercial firms in the early part of his legal career, and was appointed as legal counsel at Renewable Energy Systems (RES).

During the past two years, he has further developed his commercial experience advising developers, landowners and investors across a range of areas including onshore wind, solar PV and battery storage.

Along with fellow partner Nicola Scott, who joined the company last year, Mr McAllister’s in-house experience brings additional insights and value to the team.

Davidson Chalmers Stewart has also announced promotions to associate level for fellow renewable energy lawyer Alex Irwin and Chala McKenna, an environmental law specialist who formerly held an in-house role at SEPA.

Commenting on Mr McAllister’s promotion, managing partner Andrew Chalmers said: “Since joining the firm he has been a huge asset to our team where he’s brought a valuable perspective from his former role as an in-house legal counsel.”

Mr McAllister said: “This is an exciting time for the renewable energy industry, especially within Scotland where there are immense opportunities for growth.”