Morrisons makes revised offer to acquire McColl’s

New bid for stores

McColl’s is in administration

Supermarket chain Morrisons has tabled a new offer to buy the troubled convenience store chain McColl’s Retail Group.

EG Group, the petrol station empire owned by the billionaire Issa brothers, has been poised to buy McColl’s which appointed administrators from PwC for its 1,100 stores.

But Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group has tabled an eleventh-hour improved offer, according to Sky News.

It already has a partnership with McColl’s and has offered to take on its debts. It is also understood to be willing to match EG Group’s offer to pay McColl’s lenders – including NatWest Group – in full, as well as its pension commitments.

The trustees of the McColl’s pension schemes have written to the Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, urging him to do whatever he can to make sure pension scheme members are protected.

Morrisons’ first offer to take over the chain was rejected on Friday. That set in motion the insolvency process, which is due to proceed in the courts on Monday morning.

McColl’s, which trades as RS McColl in Scotland, employs around 16,000 staff across the UK.

The Issa Brothers are also acquiring the Asda supermarket business. Their EG Group is also aiming to offer McColl’s workers a pay rise to £10.05 an hour for over 18-year-olds.