Moonpig buys Smartbox | Ted Baker selects buyer | Kingfisher buyback

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

9am: DIYers lift market

B&Q owner Kingfisher, up 3% to 254.30p, jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 after it reiterated annual guidance, reported an expected fall in first-quarter sales and announced a £300m share buyback (see below).

Moonpig, 11% higher at 261p, was among the top risers in the FTSE 250 after announcing the acquisition of a gift card business.

Markets were generally higher as investors put concerns about global growth and inflation to one side. The FTSE 100 was up 63 points at 7,453.27.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “European markets are staging gains this morning with the DAX up by nearly 1.5% while the FTSE 100 has pushed above 7,450 as it looks towards 7,500 as the next near-term resistance hurdle.

“Most stocks in the UK index are in the green with Kingfisher leading the charge thanks to its surprise share buyback announcement.

“US futures are pointing higher after the Dow logged its eight consecutive weekly decline and after the S&P 500 briefly fell into bear market territory on Friday before clawing back earlier losses into the close.”

7am: Moonpig acquires Smartbox

Moonpig Group, the online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and the Netherlands, is paying £124 million to acquire Smartbox Group, which operates two long-established brands, Buyagift and Red Letter Days.

The target brands have 3.3 million customers and have seen double digit revenue growth over last 10 years, with view to accelerate to mid-teens in the medium term.

7am: Ted Baker selects bidder

The board of fashion retailer Ted Baker has selected a preferred buyer and said the due diligence process is likely to take several weeks.

It has confirmed that Sycamore Partners Management is no longer participating in the formal sale process.

7am: Kingfisher unveils buyback

B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher announced a £300 million shares buyback as it reported a fall in first-quarter sales.

The company said total group sales fell 5.8% to £3.2bn in the three months to 22 April against tough comparators last year when Covid lockdowns boosted revenues.

Kingfisher added that like-for-like sales fell 5.4% in the quarter but rose 16.2% on a three-year pre-pandemic basis.

The company said it had made a good start to the second quarter with like-for-like sales down 2.5% in the two weeks to May 14, but up 21.8% on a three-year basis.

7am: New chair at DeepMatter

DeepMatter Group, the Glasgow-based digital chemistry data and software company, has appointed Alan Aubrey as non-executive chairman. He takes over after the AGM on 27 May from Karen Bach, who is retiring from the board and leaving the group.

Full story here

7am: Parsley Box hires marketing director

Parsley Box, the Scottish ready meals distributor, has appointed Jo Coomber, formerly of the National Galleries of Scotland and Dobbies Garden Centres, as marketing director.

Full story here

Global markets

Analysts said that inflation and higher interest charges with the added complication of the Ukraine war continue to haunt global equity markets.

Wall Street futures are pointing to a healthy uptick for their opening but Asia’s markets were rattled by a record number of Covid-19 cases, stoking fears of further increases in restrictions.

There will be a further insight into the state of the US economy this week with the publication of first-quarter gross domestic product data, the Federal Reserve minutes and April ‘print’ for personal spending and income.

US President Joe Biden is visiting Japan for the first time to attend the Quad meeting. The Quad meetings bring together the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

Australia’s new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will be heading to Tokyo after his Labor party won the Australia election over the weekend.