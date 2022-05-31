Update:

Headhunter's fee

Ministers fork out £175k to find SNIB’s new CEO

Eilidh Mactaggart
Eilidh Mactaggart: quit for personal reasons

Scotland’s state-owned investment bank is hiring headhunters on a £175,000 fee to help find a new chief executive.

The £2 billion Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) is seeking a successor to replace chief executive Eilidh Mactaggart, who left abruptly in January just 14 months after it began operating.

The fee is a considerable hike on the £40,000 paid to global recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson in 2019 in the search that led to Ms Mactaggart’s appointment. She quit the £235,000 role for “personal reasons”.

Ministers who have already come under pressure over money being poured into the bank may face further questions over the latest fee which is for a six-month contract to recruit her successor.

