McVey says Labour deal with Tories betrays city voters

Council outrage

Adam McVey: Labour are happy to override voters’ wishes (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh City Council was a hotbed of political mud-slinging today as Labour was ushered into office after doing a deal with the Conservatives and LibDems to kick the SNP out of power.

The Tories and Lib Dems will vote with Labour and in return they will get key “non-political” posts.

SNP group Leader Adam McVey said that Labour offering to share power with the Conservatives “beggars belief” and SNP councillor Kate Campbell appealed to Labour to think again.

“Instead of forging a right-wing coalition, tenuously bound together along constitutional lines and with dubious legitimacy, Labour could join us. An SNP-Labour-Green coalition could deliver progressive, left-wing policies and build a brighter future for our city.”

Labour, LibDem and Conservative members account for 34 of the 63 seats on the council, which would have enabled them to block the SNP-Green coalition’s policies.

Nine of Labour’s 13 councillors will take top posts in the new council, including three who were elected this month. The Lib Dems will get three roles and the Tories two.

Aside from hostility from the SNP and Greens, Labour group leader Cammy Day – who will become council leader – faced an angry response to the deal from some members of his own group.

Outgoing Council leader McVey said: “People across Edinburgh could not have more strongly rejected the Tories at the council elections but Labour are happy to override their wishes and hand the Tories power in our city.