McColl’s warns administration ‘highly likely’

McColl’s still in talks with potential lenders

Troubled convenience store chain McColl’s Retail Group has warned it could fall into administration.

The company, which has 16,000 mainly part-time employees, said that is the likely outcome if talks with potential lenders to shore up the business fail to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

A spokesman said: “As previously disclosed on April 25 2022, the group remains in discussions regarding potential financing solutions for the business to resolve short-term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business going forward.

“However, whilst no decision has yet been made, McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees.

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”

The spokesman said a further update would be made “as and when appropriate”.

Earlier this week, the group requested that its shares are suspended by the London Stock Exchange

The group runs more than 1,100 convenience shops across the UK.