Manorview adds Brisbane House to hotel portfolio

By a Daily Business reporter | May 31, 2022
Scottish boutique hotel operator Manorview Group has acquired Brisbane House Hotel in Largs, bringing the firm’s portfolio to ten. 

Manorview’s collection includes the nearby Bowfield Hotel and Country Club in Howwood, the recently revamped Redhurst in Giffnock and Cornhill Castle in Biggar. 

“Brisbane House is a fantastic fit for our varied portfolio of boutique hotels” says Steve Graham, founder and director of Manorview. “We have admired it for a long time and many of the team have been frequent customers themselves.

“It mirrors the venues that we already operate in lots of ways. But like everything in our collection, it also has something unique that we didn’t already have for our expanding customer base.”

There will be no changes to the operation of Brisbane and all bookings made at the hotel will be honoured.

