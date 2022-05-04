MacRoberts unveils two new real estate partners

Law

Law firm MacRoberts has strengthened its real estate practice with the announcement of two new partners.

Nicole Cook, pictured, has specialised predominantly in transactions, while Mark Quinn has acted in connection with a wide range of property matters.

These promotions follow a spate of lateral partner appointments at the firm into key practice areas including the appointment last month of litigation and planning specialist Isobell Reid.

Neil Kennedy, managing partner, said: “Our real estate practice is one of the longest-established specialist teams in Scotland.

“Both Nicole and Mark are talented lawyers and have grown and developed their careers at MacRoberts.

“I have no doubt that they will continue to make a significant contribution to the ongoing success of the real estate team and the firm.”

“We are also pleased to welcome an accomplished lawyer in Isobell. Her experience and expertise will be of real benefit to our existing client base.”