Macpherson joins Henderson Loggie as partner

Finance

Accountancy and business advisory firm Henderson Loggie has strengthened its audit team with the appointment of charity specialist Keith Macpherson as partner.

Mr Macpherson (pictured) takes up the role from his position as audit director and head of not-for-profit at Johnston Carmichael, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience supporting public and third sector clients across Scotland.

Mr Macpherson began his accountancy training with KPMG after an early career as an academic and research scientist in astrophysics. He joined EY in Glasgow to support their re-entry into public sector audit in Scotland and while there spent time on secondment to Audit Scotland.

His appointment follows the announcement that head of audit Gavin Black has joined the Henderson Loggie board to help lead the firm’s next phase of planned growth.

Mr Black said: “Keith is a very valuable addition to our team of partners and brings a wealth of experience as well as a real passion for the charity sector where he is a widely respected figure.

“Our decision to invest in developing our presence in the sector is a reflection of recent successes and understanding of the complex environment our clients are operating in.

“Keith’s deep understanding of the issues facing trustees will be welcomed by our existing clients as he plays a key role in delivering our ambitions for significant growth across our audit business.”

Mr Macpherson said: “I see scope for expansion and I aim to work with our established and experienced team to grow our influence in the sector nationally in line with the firm’s overall growth plans.”