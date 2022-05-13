Lyon guides KultraLab’s AI product hub to Scotland

£2m funding

Kevin Lyon: exciting partnership

A behavioural science company, chaired by Scottish corporate finance veteran Kevin Lyon, is opening a hub in Scotland.

KultraLab, which uses artificial intelligence to enable businesses to build the workforces of the future, has received more than £2 million from Scottish investment syndicate, Kelvin Capital and Scottish Enterprise.

The new site in Edinburgh will be London-based KultraLab’s product hub and will employ 25 staff.

Mr Lyon, non-executive chairman at KultraLab, is a former managing director of 3i and was involved in many high profile deals at 3i Scotland in the 1990s and 2000s.

Commenting on KultraLab’s move into Edinburgh, he said: “We are excited to be partnering with Kelvin Capital and Scottish Enterprise. This partnership will give us access to Scotland’s talent and technology experts which will help power our growth.”

Steve Baggi, founder & CEO of KultraLab, said: “The way in which people work has changed dramatically, around the globe and in every sector.