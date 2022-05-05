Leitch ‘comes home’ to take CFO role at Commsworld

Telecoms

By a Daily Business reporter |

Commsworld, the UK’s largest independent network provider, has appointed Andy Leitch, pictured, as chief financial officer.

He joins the Board of the Edinburgh-headquartered firm from Manchester-based M247, where he held a similar role.

The appointment represents a ‘homecoming’ for Andy, who hails from Kilmarnock, but has travelled the world in a career spanning more than three decades.

He spent 14 years in semiconductors at Motorola, which subsequently became Freescale Semiconductors. During this period he was based in both Hong Kong, as Asia and Global Manufacturing Controller, and later in Texas as Division Financial Controller.

In 2007 Andy moved into the aerospace industry, where he worked for a decade. His first role was as Europe/International Finance Director for Spirit Aerosystems, with responsibility for its UK, France and Malaysia aircraft structures operations. He then became Group CFO at Bournemouth-based AIM Altitude, which designs and manufactures precision-made lightweight interiors for the aerospace industry.

He also held the Group CFO roles at fire safety specialists Angus International Safety Group and international ventilation and smoke control business Colt Group.

At Commsworld he replaces Graeme St John, who has been CFO for more than 20 years and will be continuing in a new role as an adviser to the company.