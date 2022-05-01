Kwarteng urges oil firms to step up North Sea investment

Windfall tax pressure

Kwarteng wants more investment, while Sunak has wavered on windfall tax

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to North Sea oil and gas firms demanding they reinvest profits to accelerate domestic production.

Mr Kwarteng’s call comes amid growing pressure on the UK government to introduce a windfall tax on energy firms to ease the cost of living crisis on households.

It is also days before the majors are expected to reveal big profits on the back of rising oil prices.

Mr Kwarteng says that investing in domestic energy production will grow the economy and reduce the UK’s dependency on imports, especially from unstable sources.

“In return for the UK Government’s ongoing support for the sector, the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and I want to see a very clear plan from the oil and gas industry to reinvest profits in the North Sea and, importantly, in the clean energy technologies of the future,” he says in his letter, seen PA Media.

“At our next meeting in coming weeks, I would like you to set out how you will reinvest profits, double down on investments in the clean energy transition and importantly accelerate and maximise domestic oil and gas production.”

BP’s shares are up by more than a third in the last 12 months after Brent crude and natural gas rose by two-thirds and 150% respectively in the past year.

But further out, BP and Shell will also take a hit from also offloading assets in Russia and both have been focused on selling assets and paying down debt, preferring to return excess cash to shareholders rather than embarking on lavish capital investment projects or acquisitions.

Ministers have publicly resisted pressure to introduce a windfall tax, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week suggested he could be swayed to change his mind.