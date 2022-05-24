Johnson to unveil windfall tax in cost of living deal

Help for households

Boris Johnson addressing the Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen in March

Boris Johnson is to announce a windfall tax on energy companies as part of a multi-billion pound package of measures to help ease the cost of living.

There is likely to be help for those struggling to pay household energy bills, including a cut in VAT, which has become more pressing after the head of regulator Ofgem announced that the average bill is due to rise by a further £800 in October to £2,800.

On top of April’s increase, it means the average energy bill will more than double this year.

Downing Street sources have indicated that the package will cost about £10 billion, partly offset by a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies.

Mr Johnson’s decision to join Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s support for a windfall tax represents a defeat for Downing Street and those Cabinet members who supported the industry’s case for retaining profits in order to invest in clean technologies.

According to The Times, a compromise has been reached which will see companies taxed less if they invest more in the UK and “substantial safeguards” put in place to protect investment.