Johnson ready to take on Hibs challenge

Easter Road deal

Task: Lee Johnson

Former Hearts player Lee Johnson will be handed the task of reviving the fortunes of Hibs when he is named the club’s new manager today.

The 40-year-old has been identified by the Easter Road hierarchy as the man they want to replace Shaun Maloney, who was sacked after just four months in Leith.

Johnson, who was dismissed by Sunderland at the turn of the year, has also been in charge of Bristol City, Barnsley and Oldham Athletic, will become the Hibees’ third permanent manager in six months after Jack Ross was axed in December.

The Englishman had a six-month stint with the Jambos in 2006 and also helped Kilmarnock win the Scottish League Cup in 2012 during his time north of the Border. He will hope to bring former Tynecastle team-mate Jamie McAllister to Easter Road as his No. 2 after beating Dane Jon Dahl Tomasson to the vacant post.

Hibs finished a disappointing eighth in the Scottish Premiership this season, and Johnson faces a busy summer ahead as he puts together a squad tasked by owner Ron Gordon with finishing in the top six next season and challenging for the European places.