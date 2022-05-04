Interest rate to hit 13-year high as Bank tackles inflation

Fourth rise

The Bank of England is ‘walking a tight line’ (Pic: Terry Murden)

Interest rates are expected to be lifted again on Thursday to their highest level for 13 years as the Bank of England takes firm action to control surging inflation.

The market is pricing in a rise from 0.75% to 1%, the fourth successive monthly increase by the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

It has taken an aggressive approach to curbing inflation which hit a 30-year high of 7% in March and could peak at 9% or even double digits in the autumn.

Rising prices are also impacting on UK growth and the Bank is likely to cut its forecast for the economy.

Governor Andrew Bailey admitted at a meeting of central bankers in Washington last month that the Bank is walking a “very tight line” between controlling inflation and tipping the UK into a recession.

He said that raising rates too quickly to keep a lid on the cost of living could put Britain’s economic recovery into reverse.

Similarly tough action is being taken in the US where the Federal Reserve today raised interest rates by 0.5% to between 0.75% and 1%.

It was the the largest single hike since May 2000 and afterwards Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, said: “Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing and we are moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”

Wall Street roared higher on the announcement and relief that a rumoured 0.75% rise did not happen. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.9%, over 900 points, while the S&P 500 rose 3.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 3.3%.