Interest rate hiked to 1% as UK outlook worsens

Bank's warning

Bank has warned of slowing growth (pic: Terry Murden)

Interest rates have been raised to 1% as expected, their highest level for 13 years as the Bank of England balances firm action to control surging inflation against tipping the country into recession.

The market priced in a rise from 0.75% to 1%, the fourth successive monthly increase by the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee.

It has taken an aggressive approach to curbing inflation which hit a 30-year high of 7% in March and could peak in double digits in the autumn.

Expansion “is expected to slow sharply” due to “sharp rises in global energy prices” squeezing household income and companies’ profit margins, the Bank said.