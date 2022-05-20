Hospitality spokesman Montgomery joins Fusion

Hospitality

Property and events company, the Fusion Group, has appointed Stephen Montgomery, spokesperson of the Scottish Hospitality Group, as a non-executive director.

Launched in 2006 by entrepreneur Alex McKie, Fusion Group includes a dedicated reservations business for hotels, B&Bs, self catering holiday parks, and serviced apartments, as well as Scotland’s first commercial property agency dealing exclusively with the hospitality sector – Drysdale and Company.

Mr Montgomery, who has been in the hospitality industry for 13 years, said: “I am really excited to join Alex and his team at Fusion Group UK.

“I look forward to bringing a new element to the business through offering some consultancy to the sector, especially after what has been a catastrophic two years for the hospitality and tourism sector.

“Fusion is a business which has an end to end solution, and is straight talking, no nonsense and forthright in its approach, a bit like myself. I am glad that Alex has decided that what I am able to offer will slot in with his ever extending portfolio of business. I hope that with my many contacts, we will be able to broaden the profile of the business further.”

Alex McKie said: “We’re delighted to welcome someone of Stephen’s considerable calibre to the Fusion Group of Companies. Well respected and well connected, we look forward to him adding value to the business in the coming months, with a role advising, promoting, referring and representing the interests of our Group.”

Mr Montgomery was president of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association and recently sold the Townhead Hotel. He is currently refurbishing a restaurant in Annan which will open next month.