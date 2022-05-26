Homes, leisure and retail plan for Leith dockside

New neighbourhood

Harbour 31 will be a new neighbourhood

A new neighbourhood is proposed for Leith dock as part of the continued regeneration of the area.

Plans have been submitted by landowner Forth Ports to develop a 10-acre waterfront site known as Harbour 31 close to the new FirstStage film production studios.

It includes up to 800 residential apartments, a hotel, retail, flexible workspaces and offices and leisure facilities. The site sits on a dockside location, served from next year by the tram, and is said to fit with the City Council’s Local Development Plan.

Carole Cran, chief financial officer of Forth Ports, said: “At Harbour 31 we plan to create a vibrant new quarter to live and work, as new creative and green jobs come to Leith.

“With the option to walk to work or an easy tram ride into the city centre, this new neighbourhood will be a focal point of Leith’s continued regeneration.”

An online public consultation will take place on 23 June 2022 from 3.00pm – 7.00pm via www.harbour31.com, where further details of the proposed development can be found.

Following the outcome of the public consultation, a full planning application will be submitted.