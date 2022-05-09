Henderson promoted to CEO at Wheatley Group

Property

Steven Henderson: consolidation

Steven Henderson has been appointed chief executive of the housing and property management organisation Wheatley Group.

Mr Henderson, currently the group director of finance, will take over from Martin Armstrong, who announced last year he had decided to step down after more than 11 years at the helm, plus two and a half years as CEO of Glasgow Housing Association (now Wheatley Homes Glasgow).

Wheatley Group chair Jo Armstrong said Mr Henderson was “the outstanding candidate” and someone who would “consolidate and build on the group’s position as a national force for good”.

He joined Wheatley in 2013 from the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg where he was responsible for the investment of £250 million of EU Structural Funds, as well as lending activity for the bank in the UK social housing, regeneration, climate change and sustainability sectors.

A chartered accountant, Mr Henderson had previously held a senior position with Ernst & Young and also worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

During his time at Wheatley, the group has raised more than £1.2 billion of private and public investment, which has funded investment in existing homes and one of the UK’s most ambitious house-building programmes. In four of the past five years, Wheatley has been the UK’s largest builder of social-rented homes.