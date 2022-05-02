Heineken adds jobs as leases on offer at city pubs

Brewer invests

Tolbooth Tavern, one of nine leases in Edinburgh being offered

Heineken is investing in its pub estate across the UK as leases are on offer at a number of its well-known Edinburgh hostelries.

The brewing giant is creating more than 700 jobs across the UK as the hospitality sector anticipates a strong recovery after two years of pandemic restrictions.

The brewer, whose UK head office is in Edinburgh, will upgrade 660 pubs – more than a quarter of its Star Pubs & Bars venue business – as part of a £42 million investment.

The company said investment in refurbishing its pubs will now top £115m since the pandemic first hit.

It will focus on those near residential neighbourhoods which have benefited from an increase in home working, with improvements to kitchens and outdoor seating areas.

Meantime, the company’s website shows leases on nine central Edinburgh pubs are available, including the Tolbooth Tavern on the Royal Mile, the Earl of Marchmont in Marchmont Crescent, and Damm on Causewayside.

The others are High Dive and The Auld Hoose, both in St Leonards St; Crosstown in Fountainbridge; 52 Canoes in Westport; Murrayfield in Roseburn Terrace; and The Bonnington in Bonnington Road.

Commenting on the latest investment, Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs & Bars, said: “People have stayed closer to home over the last two years due to the pandemic and turned to their local for the kind of experience they’d previously have travelled to a city centre, restaurant or bar to find.

“People are looking for a really great experience when they go out – these are challenging times.

“However, we are confident that pubs which adapt to pubgoers’ changing needs will have a bright, long-term future.”