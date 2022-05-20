Update:

Law

Harper Macleod adds five to partnership team

| May 20, 2022
Martin Darroch

Law firm Harper Macleod has added five partners to its team taking the total to 77 partners.

The promotions are: Leigh Beirne, who leads the firm’s private client practice in Shetland.

Tom Gray is in the rural team, based in Glasgow. Jenni Gear works in the family law team, based in Lerwick. Ricardo Matteo is in the banking team, based in Glasgow. Laura McLean is in the family team based in the firm’s Elgin and Inverness offices.

Martin Darroch, Harper Macleod chief executive (pictured), said:  “We recognise the environment in which our clients are operating, and have invested in those areas to ensure we can further support them in the years ahead.”

