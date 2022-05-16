Greggs margin pressure | Ryanair loss | Saudi Aramco surges

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Greggs pressures

Fast food retailer Greggs said like-for-like sales in company-managed shops over the first 19 weeks of the year grew by 27.4%, but admits the figure “is flattered” by comparison with restricted trading conditions in the same period of 2021.

A more accurate comparison is the most recent ten weeks to 14 May when trading has averaged 15.8%. Greggs expects this figure to continue to normalise as its starts to compare with more robust trading periods in 2021.

Sales levels in larger cities and in office locations continue to lag the rest of the estate but transport locations have shown a marked increase in activity in recent weeks.

Sales of hot food and snacks are showing particularly strong growth, with chicken goujons and potato wedges proving popular.

Total sales in the 19 weeks to 14 May 2022 were £495 million (2021: £378m).

In the first 19 weeks of 2022 the company opened 49 shops, including 18 with franchise partners. Six shops closed, leaving a total of 2,224 shops trading at 14 May (comprising 1,831 company-managed shops and 393 franchised units).

In a statement, the company said: “We have made a good start to 2022, with sales in line with our plan and a strong pipeline of new shop acquisitions ahead.

“Whilst considerable uncertainties remain, we are in line with our plan and the board’s expectations for the full year outcome remain unchanged.”

Ross Hindle, analyst at Third Bridge, said: “The group will struggle to increase prices while still maintaining its value-for-money proposition in the market. Savoury and breakfast products are the most likely to be priced higher.

“Our experts expect Greggs’ EBIT margin to continue to be under pressure over the months to come, given input costs and how delivery is taking a bigger share of sales.”

6am: Ryanair struggles to forecast profit

Ryanair posted a €355 million loss in the 12 months to end-March 2022 and said it was looking for a return to “reasonable profitability” this year.

Full story here

6am: Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco’s profits surged by 82% in the first three months of the year, as the world’s biggest company capitalised on soaring crude oil prices.

The state-backed firm’s quarterly income of £32.2 billion was a record since shares floated in 2019, with profits significantly higher than the £17.7bn for the same period last year.

The company declared a £15.3billion dividend, to be paid next quarter.

Global markets

Oil and gas companies are expected to come under early pressure after Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he still has not ruled out a windfall tax on the energy crisis’ big earners. On Tuesday, Labour will call for a parliamentary vote on the issue.

Investors cashed in profits as Brent crude oil futures fell $1.66 at $109.89 a barrel early today, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1.55 to $108.94 a barrel.

Both benchmarks, which jumped about 4% on Friday, earlier climbed by more than $1 a barrel, with WTI reaching its highest since March 28 at $111.71.

Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory said the imminent ban by the EU on Russian oil and slow increase in OPEC output, should see oil prices remain close to the current levels until they head lower late this year due to weakening global demand.

China processed 11% less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020.

China’s jobless rate rose to 6.1% in April, the highest level since the 6.2% peak seen in the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2020.

It comes as widening lockdowns led to a sharp slowdown in activity for the world’s second largest economy. Official figures also show retailers and manufacturers were hit hard.

Investors were spooked by an 11.1% fall in monthly retail sales (double the figure predicted) and a 2.9% drop in industrial output (against a prediction of a modest gain).