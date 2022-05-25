Gray blasts ‘serious failures’ as PM faces MPs

Downing St scandal

Boris Johnson at an adviser’s leaving party on 13 November 2020

Boris Johnson was expected to offer further apologies today after civil servant Sue Gray’s damning report found serious failures at the heart of government as parties took place in Downing Street at the height of lockdown.

Ms Gray’s 37-page report, which has been posted online here, includes more photos of partying while the rest of the country observed the Prime Minister’s strict rules on meeting other people.

She reveals that in one email, Martin Reynolds, former principal private secretary for Mr Johnson, states how he was happy Downing Street had “got away with” having an illegal drinks event and that the media had not found out.

In her report Ms Gray says that “against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”

She adds: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.

Mr Johnson and the Chancellor at the 19 June 2020 event

“At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

She concludes: “There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government. This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”

Ms Gray admitted that civil service convention meant that it has “not been easy” to name individuals, “but given the unique circumstances of this investigation I have decided that naming should be only for the most high-ranking individuals who knew about and/or attended an event, as well as those senior civil servants or special advisers who were significant to the organisation of such gatherings, given their wider responsibility for the leadership and culture of the Departments.”

Packed rooms and lots of booze

Three Downing Street “insiders” told a Panorama documentary of packed rooms in which people drank heavily and engaged in close contact long into the night.

Staff felt the Prime Minister condoned the parties by attending himself and one expressed disbelief when he denied in the Commons that they took place.

One told the programme: “He may have just been popping through on the way to his flat because that’s what would happen. You know, he wasn’t there saying: ‘This shouldn’t be happening.’ He wasn’t saying: ‘Can everyone break up and go home? Can everyone socially distance? Can everyone put masks on?’ No, he wasn’t telling anybody that. He was grabbing a glass for himself.”

Mr Johnson received one fine from the Metropolitan Police after it investigated 12 events in Downing Street and Whitehall. ITV News this week revealed a photo of the Prime Minster attending an event – during a strict lockdown on 13 November 2020 – for which the he was not fined.

One person present at the event – a leaving party for Lee Cain, the director of communications – told the documentary: “There were about 30 people, if not more, in a room. Everyone was stood shoulder to shoulder, some people on others’ laps . . . one or two people.”