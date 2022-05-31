GoBe Consultants acquired by APEM Group

Expansion plans

Founders Tim Golding and Steve Bellew

GoBe Consultants, a planning and environmental services consultancy based in Glasgow, has been acquired by APEM Group for an undisclosed sum.

The business, founded in 2009 by Tim Golding and Steve Bellew, provides advice and technical support to developers in the offshore wind sector, helping them understand and navigate the planning consent process.

APEM Group operates in the environmental consultancy sector, where it offers a range of specialist services to public and private sector organisations across the world.

The two founding partners of GoBe will remain actively involved in the business, which will retain its name. The firm is already recruiting to bolster the 43-strong team to meet growing demand.

Mr Golding said: “We have worked closely with APEM for many years and have always been impressed with the company’s culture and quality of service offering. Joining forces with APEM gives GoBe a fantastic opportunity to reach a wider audience and ultimately play our part in delivering a lower carbon future.”

Dr Adrian Williams, CEO of APEM Group, said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Steve, Tim and the rest of the team at GoBe over the years. The future of the renewables industry, especially offshore wind, is very bright and the demand for experts to support planning and environmental plans is strong.

This collaboration is a win-win as it brings our complimentary skills together and positions the Group as a leading service provider to the offshore wind market globally.”