Forbes names ‘delivery’ board for economic plan

New progress monitors

New members include Gillian Docherty and Nora Senior

Kate Forbes, the Finance Secretary, has unveiled a ‘delivery’ board which will ensure the government commits to its economic strategy.

The National Strategy for Economic Transformation Delivery Board is drawn from business, academia, third sector and the trade unions.

It will be co-chaired by Ms Forbes and Barry White who has held senior leadership roles in the private and public sectors including as a former chief executive of the Scottish Futures Trust.

It replaces the Enterprise and Skills Strategic Board, with an enhanced remit to hold all partners to account for delivery of the commitments in the National Strategy.

The board will focus on the five key priority programmes that have been identified as having the greatest potential to deliver economic growth. These are stimulating entrepreneurship, opening new markets, increasing productivity, developing the skills needed for the decade ahead and ensuring fairer and more equal economic opportunities.

Ms Forbes said: “When I launched the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, I promised an enhanced and ruthless focus on delivery. The Delivery Board ensures greater accountability, more streamlined activity and a renewed drive to delivery Scotland’s economic ambitions as we recover from the Covid pandemic, and secure a just transition to a net zero economy.

“This is a board of experienced leaders, appointed because of their professional experience in delivering results across the public, private and third sectors. They will bring their vast knowledge, credibility and connections across the business community and expertise in delivering major initiatives to help shape the vital changes required to help transform our economy.

“I look forward to working alongside all board members and delivery partners to make the Scottish economy more prosperous, more productive and more internationally competitive by 2032.”