Flett makes switch to McKee Campbell Morrison

Scottish law firm McKee Campbell Morrison has marked its first year of trading by welcoming Michael Flett to the firm’s corporate team as an associate director.

Mr Flett joins from Addleshaw Goddard where he specialised in corporate law and worked with companies spanning a variety of sectors on areas such as mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, and private equity investment.

Since it was founded by Stacy Campbell, Maureen McKee Matheson, Fraser Morrison, and Alan McKee in early 2021, the Glasgow-based business has more than doubled its headcount to 12 fee earners.

Mr Morrison, managing director and head of corporate, said: “Michael’s appointment illustrates the level of confidence we’re seeing in the Scottish market right now. Despite the challenges of the last few years and the uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the pandemic, there remains a robust corporate dealmaking market in Scotland, and indeed across the UK.

“It’s an exciting time for the Scottish legal sector. As well as a strong commercial and residential property market, we’re also witnessing the re-emergence of some of the sectors which were hit particularly hard as a result of Covid, such as retail, hospitality, and tourism, so I look forward to seeing what the next year has in store.”