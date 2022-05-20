Flats and offices planned for Scottish Widows site

New housing

The former Scottish Widows offices will be reconfigured

Plans have been unveiled to modernise the former Scottish Widows offices in Edinburgh and build 200 homes on the site.

The Dalkeith Road site has been vacant since the Lloyds Banking Group owned business moved out in 2020 after nearly 45 years.

The building will continue to be used for offices, but Schroders Capital Real Estate hopes to open up the site to allow for 200 flats.

Nick Ball from Corran Properties said: “From the outset, the priority has been to preserve and retain as much of the building’s fabric and history as possible, whilst respecting its Category A listed status and its position within the Southside Conservation Area.

“As custodians of the building, our client provided clear goals to ensure every possible option was explored to achieve this. The building is, however, from another era and with so many advances in environmental and sustainability technology, it is no longer viable as a modern, office environment.