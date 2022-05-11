First offices released at Edinburgh Park extension

Grade A addition

Ready and waiting: 1 New Park

The first office block in the southern phase of Edinburgh Park is complete and is expected to help meet the critical shortage of grade A space in the city.

Developed by Parabola, 1 New Park Square comprises 85,000 sq ft over five floors and include a multi-use auditorium, meeting rooms and a restaurant, bar and bakery that will open in the summer.

It also sits within a civic square with an adjoining garden square, multi-use games area, car park and padel tennis courts.

Parabola’s managing director Tony Hordon said: “At Edinburgh Park we are creating a new urban quarter, cultural destination and creative campus with sustainability at its heart.

“Our vision for the overall development is starting to come to life and there is a buzz to the area which will only grow as the plans progress and we add more elements to the site.”

The scheme was designed by AHMM with Sir Robert McAlpine as the main contractor. JLL and Cushman and Wakefield are the joint letting agents.

Cameron Stott, JLL Edinburgh’s lead director, said: “There is an acute shortage of Grade A office accommodation in Edinburgh, and with no other new build office space available and completing before 2024, the delivery of 1 New Park Square is critical for the city.

“As businesses return to the office, we have seen a significant increase in demand from occupiers seeking high quality space which they can use to encourage their staff back to the office.”

Edinburgh Park will provide 1m sq ft of commercial space and up to 1,800 homes for sale and rent.

