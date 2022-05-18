Firms urged to invest in face of tough few months

CBI dinner

Firms are facing higher prices

Rishi Sunak has told business leaders he will cut taxes to encourage them to “invest more, train more, and innovate more” in the fight against global cost pressures.

The Chancellor, addressing the CBI annual dinner, said the next few months “will be tough” and promised that “where we can act, we will.”

Amid mounting pressure to cut taxes and tackle soaring energy and food bills, Mr Sunak said busineses shold “never, ever doubt we are on your side” but he warned that he “cannot pretend” it will be easy to cut the cost of living.

Repeating his message to MPs yesterday, he said: “There is no measure any government could take, no law we could pass, that can make these global forces disappear overnight.”

On the day that inflation was confirmed at 9% and expectations are that will go higher, he added: “The next few months will be tough. But where we can act, we will.”

He is expected to cut taxes for businesses in the autumn and increase allowances for business investment.

Mr Sunak said: “We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more. In the Autumn Budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those things.

“That is the path to higher productivity, higher living standards, and a more prosperous and secure future.”

An adviser to SMEs is urging businesses to have upfront conversations with clients around the need to increase costs and offset rising costs stemming from surging inflation.

Donald Boyd, head of growth at Azets, says that anecdotally, in the short to medium term margins are holding up, particularly in the B2B sector.

“My message to businesses is that customers are more accepting of price increases in the main as they in turn are passing the increases on.