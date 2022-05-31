Ferguson reunited with ex-Nucleus colleague

Investing

David Ferguson has been reunited with one of his former Nucleus colleagues who will join his new team at platform business Seccl.

Kirsty Lynagh, pictured, former chief people officer at Nucleus, will join the Octopus-owned business in the same position on 6 June.

It comes almost four months after Nucleus founder Mr Ferguson joined Bristol-based Seccl as CEO.

Ms Lynagh will be responsible for designing and implementing Seccl’s people and communications strategy. Prior to joining Nucleus in 2015 she held the position of organisational effectiveness consultant at RBS.

Seccl’s current head of customer, Farzana Khalil, who joined from Multrees in April, will move into the newly created role of chief customer officer.

Mr Ferguson said: “We have serious ambition here and these appointments represent the first steps in assembling an executive team… that can build on the successes to date and propel the business towards its potential.”

Ms Lynagh added: “I’m delighted to be working with David again and to get to know the ambitious team behind all the excellent work done to date. I’m particularly committed to deeply understanding what they need to do their best work and to deliver on our big plans.”

Since Seccl was acquired by Octopus in 2019, the business has grown from 13 to 94 employees.

A number of senior staff have left Edinburgh-based Nucleus since James Hay’s takeover of the company last year. No role in the merged company was found for Mr Ferguson who left last September, a month after Ms Lynagh.

Head of change, Gavin Anderson, and head of proposition John Walls, followed six other senior staff exiting the platform earlier this month.

In March, James Hay and its private equity backers Epiris sold a majority stake in Nucleus to private equity firm HPS Investment Partners. Epiris has retained a minority stake in the platform.