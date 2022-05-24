Update:

Partnership

FanDuel and xDesign unveil tech jobs tie-up

By a Daily Business reporter | May 24, 2022
Andrew Giancamilli, with Mathew Taylor VP at FanDuel and Euan Andrews

A partnership between games company FanDuel and digital agency xDesign to encourage new talent into the tech sector promises to create up to 400 jobs.

The agreement will see both companies invest £250,000 a year and include increasing FanDuel’s engineering headcount by 250 people with the ability to work in its offices in the UK and US, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Leeds.

It follows an 18-month commercial relationship in which xDesign provides product and engineering support for FanDuel, which was launched in Edinburgh and is now part of PaddyPower to Betfair group Flutter Entertainment.

Euan Andrews, chief executive of xDesign, said: “Investing in people and creating a platform for future tech talent is a must to tackle the ever-widening tech skills gap. While job creation and growth form a huge part of this partnership, engagement, and support for those at the early stages of their career in technology is vital.

“Extending our relationship with an organisation as successful as FanDuel will significantly contribute to identifying and cultivating the next generation of talent in the UK which both companies are fanatical about.”

Andy Giancamilli, chief operating officer at FanDuel Group, added: “The boom within the UK and Scottish tech sector is undeniable, and we believe this partnership with xDesign provides fantastic support and supplements the work our FanDuel world-class engineering teams do.”

News, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Former Star Hotel Kingussie

Assetz Capital supports Highlands holiday lets

A Highlands village hotel is the latest to benefit from investment company’s strategy to investRead More

Tommy Cook of Calnex

Calnex Solutions starts year with record order book

Telecoms equipment testing firm Calnex Solutions said it begins the new year with a recordRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.