FanDuel and xDesign unveil tech jobs tie-up

Partnership

Andrew Giancamilli, with Mathew Taylor VP at FanDuel and Euan Andrews

A partnership between games company FanDuel and digital agency xDesign to encourage new talent into the tech sector promises to create up to 400 jobs.

The agreement will see both companies invest £250,000 a year and include increasing FanDuel’s engineering headcount by 250 people with the ability to work in its offices in the UK and US, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Leeds.

It follows an 18-month commercial relationship in which xDesign provides product and engineering support for FanDuel, which was launched in Edinburgh and is now part of PaddyPower to Betfair group Flutter Entertainment.

Euan Andrews, chief executive of xDesign, said: “Investing in people and creating a platform for future tech talent is a must to tackle the ever-widening tech skills gap. While job creation and growth form a huge part of this partnership, engagement, and support for those at the early stages of their career in technology is vital.

“Extending our relationship with an organisation as successful as FanDuel will significantly contribute to identifying and cultivating the next generation of talent in the UK which both companies are fanatical about.”

Andy Giancamilli, chief operating officer at FanDuel Group, added: “The boom within the UK and Scottish tech sector is undeniable, and we believe this partnership with xDesign provides fantastic support and supplements the work our FanDuel world-class engineering teams do.”